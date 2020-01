Loading...

Video: Time is running low before running around 60

Copy the link Copy {copyShortcut} to copy Link copied!

Updated: 10:51 p.m. EST Jan 9, 2020

We could match or beat hot weather records this weekend. Get the full StormTeam 5 forecast.

We could match or beat hot weather records this weekend. Get the full StormTeam 5 forecast.

.