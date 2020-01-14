Timbaland lost 130 pounds after defeating analgesic addiction

A terrible dream was all Timbaland needed to get his life in order.

The Grammy-winning producer – known for working with Missy Elliott, Justin Timberlake, Jay-Z, Madonna and several others – lost 130 pounds after suffering a scary nightmare shortly after learning that he had prediabetes ,

“I had a dream that death was near. I saw myself with a white face, ”said Timbaland, real name Timothy Mosley, Men’s Health.

The 47-year-old has admittedly increased because of unhealthy eating habits. The songwriter also became addicted to OxyContin and Percocet after taking the prescription root pain pills in 2011.

“[The pills] made me feel great not caring about just being free. I like to travel, do shows, be fun, I’m just ignorant, ”he said.

Timbaland in 2012 Getty Images

At its greatest weight, the 5-foot-7 Beatsmith weighed 350 pounds. After moving to a smaller Miami condo to straighten his divorce and pay his debts to Uncle Sam, Mosley decided to take his health seriously for the first time in years.

With the support of his children and his girlfriend – the founder of Punch Elite Fitness, Michelle Dennis – the musician lost 50 pounds after a year of training.

Timbaland called it one of the hardest things I’ve ever been through. The only things that made me do this were my children, my girl, the help of God to keep my thoughts calm. “

He soon started training at DBC Fitness, where co-owner and trainer David Alexander put together a bespoke fitness routine and diet for the star, consisting of chicken, salmon, vegetables and lots of water.

“He has an incessant mentality,” said Alexander. “He understands that this is his new life. It is not something that will go away in three months. And he’s committed. Tim is one of the mentally strongest guys out there. “

“God is building me up, under which I am still,” added Timbaland. “I don’t feel complete. I never want to feel complete because my mind is likely to become idle. God needed clarity so I could see what was needed and not what I wanted.”

Timbaland for men’s healthChristaan ​​Felber for men’s health. [TagsToTranslate] Page Six