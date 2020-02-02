Tim Walsh defends the poor second day of the Australian men

Neither the USA nor the reigning Olympic champion Fiji have won a medal this season, but both nations found rare form in Sydney. The US Speedster Perry Baker and Carlin Isles played the leading role and scored five goals, while the Aussies fought for the ball, especially in the second half.

“It’s not uncommon in seven,” said Walsh. “Someone is beaten and put in crisis mode, but it’s literally what happens in our game. You can make massive wins and losses because it’s mentally and physically volatile for two days.”

Carlin Isles dodges Maurice Longbottom to score

“New Zealand and South Africa have set out for a flyer, but South Africa has been in the last nine for the past week and Fiji is on its feet again.

“We just have to remain resilient and mentally strong and drive with it, but learn from every step along the way and let the result itself.”

Australia has been up and down in all four tournaments this season, but last week in Hamilton brought out its best form of the season to get bronze.

They have not won a tournament under Walsh who succeeded Andy Friend in March 2018, but won two silver medals in Singapore (2018) and London (2019).

Their best result was the 2017/18 season, in which they finished fourth overall in Gold and Bronze under Friend and Silver in Singapore. Last year they finished seventh and were fifth in Sydney this weekend.

Walsh said defeat was nothing to hit the panic button, but he admitted that he wanted his players to develop tenacity to prevent 30-point failures.

“They did well (on Saturday), but with the amount of ball they had (against the United States) you will never win,” he said.

“You get games that don’t go in the right direction and that happened there. But we have to find a way to at least stop it and try to swing it around.”

After six remaining tournaments in the series and an eight-week turnaround before the Tokyo Olympics, Walsh said he was comfortable where the squad was placed.

“Every time we go to a tournament we try to go out there and improve each other, so we try to create combinations and cohesion,” he said.

“If you win a tournament this year, it’s the Olympics, but the only way to win the Olympics is to find a shape and feel comfortable with the team’s game. That’s the goal . “

Georgina Robinson is the chief rugby reporter for The Sydney Morning Herald.

