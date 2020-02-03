Tim Tszyu is the one who escaped Dean Lonergan when Jeff Horn emerged in battle

Lonergan was thoughtful when he, Rose and Horn served the media in Brisbane on Monday. He quietly backed away from his earlier claim that Horn would “destroy” Tszyu in little more than a simple payday.

“He is a very good fighter, he is a good young man. I actually tried to sign it. Matt Rose saw value that I was not prepared for. He was right, I was wrong,” said Lonergan.

He put Tim directly on pay-per-view, which I wasn’t ready for. It turned out that Matt was right and I was wrong.

Dean Lonergan

“When you sit down to negotiate a deal, it’s a guy I’ve missed and I have absolute respect for what you’ve been doing in the past 12 months.

“You could have been [stable mates]. But Matt came in and paid a number that was much higher than I was willing to pay. This was about a year ago. We both spoke to him at the same time.

“Matt saw a value that I couldn’t see and he put Tim on pay-per-view that I wasn’t ready for. It turned out that Matt was right and I was wrong.”

Rose took a risk by using Tszyu against Horn, who had a win over Manny Pacquiao on his résumé, and drove nine laps with Terence Crawford, who is considered the best fighter in the sport.

He won the first little battle against Lonergan by signing Tim, but Lonergan will have the last laugh if Horn lives up to his preference and proves too much for his less experienced opponent.

“It’s interesting … we’ve been boxing for a while and identified Tim as a potential customer,” said Rose. “Dean had done the same. From then on we went head to head. We watched him, we discussed it as a team and we thought we could lead him to a world title. We feel like it right now.” We are on our way.

Loading

“We are in a big fight with Jeff now. That’s what matters. Tim and Jeff could have been stable mates. But now we have a chance to develop a rivalry like Green-Mundine, although we don’t. ” take 10 years for a rematch. “

Neither camp has given up on Sydney as the venue, but it looks less likely than Perth or Brisbane. The Queensland Labor government and its tourism industry have provided substantial financial support to Horn since defeating Pacquiao at Suncorp.

Horn also tends to reach a new level in front of his home fans, which would make the task much more difficult for Tszyu.

“I think he [Tszyu] will do a great job in sport, but he is going to get through a speed bump. I have a lot more experience than him, I have fought world champions and I have that style.” It will always annoy a boxer. He has a great name, but that won’t carry him beyond this fight, “said Horn.

“Tim was able to control his fights. He holds out his left hand and then hits it with his right hand. That is his greatest strength and I want to take it from him.”

Most seen in sports

Loading