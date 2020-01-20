Tim Tebow marries Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters in South Africa

Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters are officially husband and wife.

The Mets Prospect married Miss Universe in 2017 in their South African homeland, People confirmed on Monday when the couple took their personal vows during a half-hour ceremony in Cape Town.

“We are both very traditional,” said bride Nel-Peters to the sales outlet. “We wanted to look back at the wedding and find that it is intimate, elegant and traditional. We definitely wanted it to be something to look back on and know that nothing is out of date. We want to remember that day for the rest of our lives. “

The 32-year-old Tebow opted for an Antar Levar tuxedo for the big day, while the 24-year-old Nel-Peters chose a special David’s Bridal design.

“I wanted to find something sleek and elegant and timeless,” she said.

Tebow and Nel-Peters announced their engagement after less than a year. They later celebrated at Walt Disney World in Florida.

“I was looking forward to three things,” said the former NFL star. “At first I see her in her wedding dress, the first kiss and the first dance together as a man and woman. It is such a special night. ‘

Tebow, a pious Christian, planned to remain a virgin until marriage.

Representatives from Tebow did not immediately return our request for comment.