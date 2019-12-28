Tim Paine's half a century has solidified his hitting position, says Adam Gilchrist

Loading...

Gilchrist, the man who revolutionized role # 7 because of his flaming bat, appreciated Paine's aggressive state of mind.

"The key was the positive approach. You don't just want to get bogged down and not see the game moving in a clear direction. He had to play, I guess with a bit of risk initially, to do it on this which has been difficult terrain, sometimes, for drummers, "he said.

"And with that risk, it could have led to his downfall, it could have been a low score, people could have started chaining some numbers to work against him. But luckily he put it to rest for the minute. But , more importantly, from his point of view, I have no doubt that he would say that this allowed the team to end up in a situation where basically they could have a hit brake at the end and exceed 450. "

Gilchrist, now a Fox Cricket commentator, said before the series started that Alex Carey, the Australian glover, was pressuring Paine, who he said was a "summer by summer" proposition.

Paine also admitted that this was the case, but met with the selectors over the next year and strongly suggested before the Boxing Day Test that he would lead the team in Bangladesh for two mid-year tests.

"I don't think he would feel pressured to prove anything to anyone – the discussion is probably going to take place when Smith becomes available for the captaincy anyway, that he scores many races or not, "said Gilchrist.

"If anything, it means people questioning their place on the team under pressure from, say, Alex Carey, it'll calm this discussion down, which is a good thing because Tim Paine has done a tremendous job in leading the team and helping to rebuild after a troubled period of almost two years ago. "

Smith's two-year suspension from officially leading a test or first-class team in Australia expires at the end of March and he has met the initial criteria for him to re-compete for the position .

Paine scored an average of 30.4-30 tests and two stints on the test side, his best score of 92 in his third test, against India at Mohali in 2010.

When asked how long he thought Paine, 35, had left, Gilchrist replied, "I don't know if it's a few more years. I don't know if he known."

"That's why I'm making this comment – he himself says that it might be his last year, there might be a few. I think, spend this summer and see where he lands after the Sydney test "said Gilchrist.

"He doesn't play Big Bash and what he gets, I guess, is Shield cricket, then winter tests."

