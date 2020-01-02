Tim Paine exceeded my expectations as test captain

Loading...

There is tenacity and calm in the way he works. He is very measured, which is reflected in his game and that of the team. He can control his emotions and mask his disappointments on the ground.

Paine may be 35, but his form isn't a problem after 79 and eight major layoffs during the Boxing Day Test. We cannot criticize any major element of its leadership, which is rare given the close scrutiny that accompanies the post.

There will be no rush to head for the sunset after his team's recent performances. After the difficulties of 2018, why would he want it?

Now he doesn't play white ball cricket, or very little, it should be cooler than ever. He is in the luxurious position of being as busy or relaxed as he wishes. He could play county cricket if he wanted or take the winter, rest and have a thorough pre-season so that by October 1 he will be ready for the Australian season.

Given the modern schedule, it is not common for players to be fresh, hungry and ready to go. I remember the last two years of my career when I was captain on the test side only. I had more time to enjoy the work, knowing that I didn't have to be as much on the road, which allowed me to focus more.

Paine's schedule should be pretty relaxed this year, with only two tests in Bangladesh, but next summer will be full. It’s already exciting to think about the series against India, which is the first test team in the world.

Of all the international teams, they are the best equipped to win in Australia. They have a solid hitting lineup, which is better in rebounding than their predecessors, and an excellent rhythm division which can compete with our top bowlers in local conditions.

Where I don't agree with Paine is about the four-day tests. I am still very much in favor of this and I am glad that it is back on the agenda with the International Cricket Council.

There is no doubt that a shorter game increases the possibility of draws, but I think that will encourage captains to think more about getting results and teams to play proactively.

Captains should make more aggressive moves. Rather than leaving a team of 500 to win in five sessions, we could see more teams chasing 300 on the last day, which means that any outcome would be possible. This can only be good for the game.

It's also easier to schedule four-day games, which would start on a Thursday and end on a Sunday. It takes an end to the equation Monday, when fans are back at work or school and the numbers on TV are down.

I consider myself a cricket purist, but the game has to evolve over time – and a four-day test has the potential to do so.

Finally, I would like to send my thoughts to the firefighters and all those affected by the bush fires.

I spent Christmas at my in-laws' farm in Chambigne, about 25 kilometers west of Grafton, where we were drenched in almost two inches of rain during Christmas. If a cricket match is to be affected by the rain this week, let it be in Sydney.

Mark Taylor has played 104 tests for Australia, 50 of which as captain, and is a former member of the board of directors of Cricket Australia.

