Tim Hardaway Jr. brings the necessary outsider the necessary calm

TORONTO – Tim Hardaway Jr. comes loose in the locker room. He sits where he can see both doors – those from the arena and those from the showers – and with any teammate dripping from the steam, it's like a hand wiped a stain on a steamed-up mirror and he sees one others jointly responsible for the Mavericks' flooding from the landslide, the 30-point comeback triggered by the Raptors, and another series of curses breaks out of this clarity.

This is the outlet of the competition opening. The expectation in court is great for the muscles to do exactly what it's about. If there is no release, where does the energy required in this type of containment go?

When it's time to bundle the game's mistakes, Hardaway's containment returns. "We didn't attack it the way we should have," he said of the Mavs' response to the full Raptors press. He has a tendency to shoot when it comes to folding the atmospheric elements of a game, nuances like the air in the arena. It's getting intense. "

Hardaway is the same thing that recalls the intensity of the game when it was in the middle: calm, with a hint of distance. In the locker room, reporters, crowded around him in a tight semicircle, have their hands over their knees and his shoulders are relaxed. His answers are taken into account and with the right amount of honesty required to put a certain punctuation at the end of each. You know when it's done. On the court, he uses energy in the same way.

He prefers to hang around both ends of the floor. Against Toronto, which has smaller shooters, Hardaway was free to arm between its changing brands Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet and Terence Davis. In a game that turned out to be tight and sometimes physical in color, Hardaway, with his arms outstretched and outstretched, was something of a defensive Boogeyman on Toronto's periphery.

Lurking just outside the kinetic action node meant that Hardaway was first on the ground in the transition. When Hardaway appeared in front of the pack, he could float freely from the left elbow of the key across the square to his preferred side. He did it so often that it was not difficult to imagine the path as a groove in the yard, a worn line against which Toronto was unusable by habit. His teammates were trained to discover him in this way, for example based on the time when the sun was in the sky. All he had to do was put his feet up and wait.

"The shooters shoot," Hardaway told Dime after the game, and as much as it has changed for him in his seven years in the league.

Getty Image

Hardaway has had a strange kind of criticism for someone in the role of shot producer in his career: he shoots too much. Sometimes he was compared to a loose move, a gunslinger who chose volume. But against the backdrop of teams that had no apparent plan for the future, let alone an internal organization – the Knicks, the Hawks, the Knicks again – shooting became another miss. Compared to his contemporaries in the league, players like James Harden and DeMar DeRozan, the gaps in Hardaway's shootings look less like abysses and more like doldrums. Sure, shooters shoot, but they only do what they do.

If Hardaway was a loose cannon, it was because the ships he was on were caught in a flood or dead in the water. Speaking about his move to the Mavs, Hardaway said, "Every time a team wants you, it's a gift. And I'm very happy and grateful to be part of this organization and this team." Dallas would soon see what a Could bring anchor.

This season, with Luka Doncic's help, Hardaway has made the Mavericks the best offensive in the league. Already this season he linked almost 42 percent of his 11.4 strokes per game this year and reached a career high of 38.2 percent of his triple. His offensive efficiency is increasing and it is not far from equating part of the production shift with a practical head coach like Rick Carlisle, who has a wide variety of coaching experiences in the league and often coaches clinics for FIBA ​​and the NBA.

"He saw what I had to do to get my shot right and it helped a lot," said Hardaway of Carlisle's insight.

Carlisle himself was rather skeptical when it came to accepting one of the contributions to Hardaway's improvement. "Tim Hardaway Jr. is a guy that fits any system," said Carlisle when asked how Hardaway fits Dallas. "He is a very underrated player. He is a basketball player – he is not just a shooter, not just a goal scorer."

The biggest hurdle for Hardaway Jr. was his health, according to Carlisle. A factor that was largely overshadowed by the ongoing, excruciating narrative about his shooting. Carlisle mentioned that the team "dodged a bullet" because Hardaway had an ankle injury recently against the Lakers.

"He played on half a leg last year," said Carlisle. “He had a stress response that was almost a stress fracture in his left fibula. He needed surgery to put a stick in it that was supposed to heal him this summer. He's a different guy this year. His legs are healthy, he plays great on both ends. He's one of our best competitors, he's a great team guy, he's one of our leaders. "

Carlisle pauses as if all the winning qualities he just listed have hit him immediately: "And I love him."

Getty Image

In a game in which the Raptors made their way back late in the fourth round and closed a 30-point deficit in less than five minutes, the energy was tense. A mild, mostly harmless Sunday afternoon meeting threatened to boil over. The arena was loud, the game's energy fed the crowd, and the crowd fed the bottom in this rare and perfect cyclical engine that never hurts when it comes to fueling ugly wins.

Hardaway stayed cool throughout. The multifaceted qualities that Carlisle had spoken of emerged exactly when they were needed, as if they gave way through extreme pressure points. He went where his teammates needed him, pulled away a melted Lowry with umbrellas that the Raptors guard would blow, and after each offensive impact with still seats in the wings, acted like a heat-seeking missile, launching aggressive, targeted attacks against immovable ones Material forces like Rondae Hollis-Jefferson. Even when the Mavs' headline had dried up, Hardaway remained magnetized to the corners on the offensive and refused to be attracted to an insane Toronto team that made him the most efficient. His shots were still firing, but when Kristaps Porzing became visibly nervous and Seth Curry was choked by a choking defense by the Raptors, his shots alone weren't enough.

A prelude Carlisle compared Toronto's depth to an arsenal of "lots of weapons," but when it came to discussing his own approach to shooting, a Hardaway sequel was practical, even cerebral.

"It's just about getting ready," said Hardaway. “As a shooter, you have to have a muscle memory and a low sense of forgetfulness. You cannot remember the past. You need to have a mentality to move on to the next game and move on to the next setting. "

As a player, Hardaway has mastered what it means to contain something. When he gets well, he has control over a number of factors on the field: the compatibility of the memory with its limits, the reduction in competitiveness and of course the shot.

He was defined as a player by restricting his scope and continued to work at zero. In this way, he has become a more efficient basketball player in a team that suddenly has sky-high expectations. To be the last in the top 5 in his well-thought-out conference and to already play two games in which he has shot more than seven threes this season – more than in his previous six seasons together – is an act of doubling the Leaving restrictions does the job of lighting small fires that burn hotter and longer in safety than a devastating fire could ever do.

Getting rid of Tim Hardaway Jr. is one thing; Reluctantly and aware of every deviation as an opportunity, that's a completely different one.