Tim Cook solves the supply constraints of AirPods and Apple Watch, the uncertainty of coronaviruses, etc.

After Apple’s record first quarter 2020 results were released, CEO Tim Cook offered some additional comments on the results. Speaking to Reuters, Cook said that Apple continues to face supply issues for certain products.

According to Cook, Apple struggled to keep up with demand for AirPods and Apple Watch Series 3 during the holiday quarter. While Apple has regularly recognized supply and demand imbalances with AirPods, holiday promotions have apparently also sparked new interest in the Apple Watch Series 3:

Cook told Reuters that Apple could not make enough AirPods and Apple Watch Series 3 to meet demand in the first fiscal quarter and is still missing both. Cook said Apple has no estimate of when it will be able to meet everyone’s demand. “We are working hard on these two points,” Cook told Reuters.

The Apple CEO also spoke about the first performances of Apple TV +. Although Apple does not report specific revenues and user numbers for its services, Cook said that Apple TV + has been a “resounding success” so far:

Cook said the company’s Apple TV + subscription streaming video service released last fall was “a resounding success” and that it was “very strong, both the people who get it in the bundle and the people who pay for it who haven’t bought a new device. “

And building on that, Cook said Apple expects to exceed its target of 500 million subscribers ahead of schedule – this includes subscribers to all of Apple’s subscription services, as well as others App Store subscriptions. The company has set a new target of 600 million subscribers by the end of this calendar year.

Meanwhile, speaking to CNBC, Cook said Apple had set a wider than usual guidance range for Q2 2020 due to the coronavirus epidemic:

Cook said the decision to set guidelines with a range of $ 4 billion reflected the coronavirus epidemic and “the uncertainty around it.”

Cook also explained that Apple restricts travel and provides its Wuhan employees with care kits:

“We limit travel to critical travel. For employees who are in the Wuhan area, we provide care kits and also supply them to our entire employee population in China.”

Read our full coverage of Apple’s results here.

