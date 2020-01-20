As we pointed out earlier today, Apple CEO Tim Cook is in Ireland this week to receive an award in recognition of Apple’s 40 years of history in the country. After being recognized by IDA Ireland today, Cook met with IDA Ireland CEO Martin Shanahan for a brief chat.

IDA Ireland is the state agency responsible for foreign direct investment in Ireland, which is why it was behind the award given to Tim Cook today. Apple is Cork’s largest employer, with over 6,000 workers.

During the discussion with Shanahan today (via Silicon Republic), Cook was asked about what he expects to be the biggest technological developments in the next five to 10 years. Cook’s response made it clear that he saw augmented reality as the future, calling it the “next big thing.” He also referred to his trip to see the AR War Ducks game developers.

“I am excited about AR,” said Cook. “My take is that it’s the next big thing, and it’s going to permeate our entire lives. Yesterday I visited a development company called War Ducks in Dublin – 15 people and they are using and using AR for games You can imagine, for games, it’s amazing, but even for our discussion here. You and I may be talking about an article and using AR we can remove it, and we can both watch the same thing at the same time. “

Cook also pointed out that augmented reality is not designed to isolate people, but can instead bring them together. “I think this is something that does not isolate people. We can use it to improve our discussion, not replace it with a human connection, which always worries me deeply in some of the other technologies,” a he explained.

Outside of AR, however, Cook said he was “extremely excited” about the role that technology can play in healthcare. For now, Cook says that “this intersection has not yet been very well explored” and that there are many opportunities in the future:

“I think you can take this simple idea of ​​having preventative things and find many other areas where technology intersects with healthcare, and I think our whole lives would probably be better for it,” said Cook.

Cook didn’t stop there – he also said that the cost of health care could “be fundamentally reduced, probably dramatically” with the wider adoption of technology, and he teased the ongoing work of Apple in healthcare:

“Most of the money spent on health care goes to cases that were not identified early enough. It will take some time, but the things we are doing now – which I will not talk about today – give me a lot to hope for. “

Cook regularly refers to both AR and healthcare in interviews, and his comments today in Ireland highlight that the two continue to be Apple’s main areas of interest. In an interview last year, Cook said he believed Apple’s “greatest contribution” to humanity would be related to health.

Image via Ian Hyland

FTC: We use automatic affiliate links to generate income. More.

See 9to5Mac on YouTube for more information on Apple:

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tOrRTZDujAA (/ integrated)