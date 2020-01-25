Tim Cook says Apple will donate to groups helping people affected by coronavirus in China

Apple CEO Tim Cook went on Twitter this morning to celebrate the Chinese New Year, adding that Apple sends “love and support” to everyone affected by the coronavirus.

According to Cook, Apple will also donate to “groups in the field who help support everyone affected” by the coronavirus. This morning, the New York Times reports that 41 people in China have died due to the epidemic – with all but three of these deaths in Wuhan.

In total, there have been nearly 1,300 confirmed cases of the virus in China, today marking a “dark Lunar New Year,” as the Times describes it. Cook’s tweet says:

As people in China and around the world celebrate the Lunar New Year, we send our love and support to the many people affected by the coronavirus. Apple will donate to groups in the field to help support everyone involved.

Even today, Hong Kong declared a health emergency when travel restrictions across China prevented millions from leaving. Meanwhile, the US State Department ordered all American employees of the US Consulate in Wuhan to leave the city.

In the United States, there have so far been two confirmed cases of the virus, as reported by NBC News. The CDC is also investigating 61 other potential cases in 22 states, according to the latest update provided yesterday. The two confirmed cases occurred in Seattle, Washington and Chicago, Illinois.

Along with the spread of the coronavirus, the South China Morning Post says that a simulated virus game has surpassed the charts of the App Store in the country. Apple supplier Foxconn is also taking precautions to protect workers.

Apple regularly donates to disaster recovery efforts and other emergencies. Earlier this month, Apple began accepting donations to help Australia’s efforts to fight the devastating bushfires. Apple itself has also donated to these efforts. Apple has not detailed the details of its donation to groups supporting the affected coronaviruses in China.

– Tim Cook (@tim_cook) January 25, 2020

