Tim Cook receives Irish Prime Minister's award as country celebrates 40 years of Apple investment

Loading...

Tim Cook is scheduled to meet Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar later this month with the CEO to collect an award on behalf of the company. Ireland celebrates 40 years of Apple’s presence and investment in the country.

Try Amazon Prime 30-day free trial

The news was first reported by Bloomberg.

Apple’s corporate relationship with Ireland has been criticized in recent years as a tax haven. In 2016, the European Commission declared that Apple’s tax deal with Ireland was illegal and ordered Apple to pay 13 billion euros in tax arrears. Apple and Ireland are both appealing the judgment in lengthy court proceedings.

That being said, Apple has had facilities in Ireland for 40 years. In addition to AppleCare offices and support centers, Apple actually has a factory in Ireland producing iMacs.

Irish Mac manufacturing of Apple accounted for a fairly large share of its global sales in the 1980s to 2000. Apple has increased its presence in Ireland over time, but obviously disproportionately compared to the overall scale of his business, which flourished in the iPhone and iPad era – products made primarily in China.

FTC: We use self generating income affiliate links. More.

See 9to5Mac on YouTube for more information on Apple:

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yw9SmFi0nOU [/ integrated]

You are reading 9to5Mac – experts who tell the news of Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our home page for all the latest news and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. I do not know where to start? Discover our exclusive stories, our reviews, our procedures and subscribe to our YouTube channel