Tim Cook is donating $ 2 million in AAPL shares to an undisclosed charity

According to a new file from the Securities and Exchange Commission, Apple CEO Tim Cook donated more than 6,000 AAPL shares to an undisclosed charity last week. Those shares, based on the closing Apple stock price on that day, are valued at nearly $ 2 million.

According to the SEC filling, on 27 December 2019, Cook donated 6,880 AAPL shares to charity. At the time of trading, these shares would have been worth $ 1.99 million. With Apple's year-end rise in the stock market, that same number of shares is now worth $ 2.06 million.

Business leaders are not required to publicly notify the recipient of charity donations, but only need to disclose the act of transfer. So we don't know which charity Cook has donated the $ 2 million to.

Cook has made personal donations to various charities in the past. In 2014 he donated to an LGBT equality campaign. He regularly makes similar AAPL donations to non-disclosed charities. As a company, Apple donates to things like disaster help, PRODUCT (RED) and more.

Cook currently controls 847,969 AAPL shares, with a value of more than $ 254 million. In an interview in 2015, Cook said he plans to give away all his wealth by giving a "systematic approach". At the time, he said that he & # 39; quiet & # 39; donated money, but he did not reveal details.

