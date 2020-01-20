Tim Cook in Ireland to receive the award; supports global tax reform

Tim Cook is in Ireland to receive an award in recognition of Apple’s 40 years of investment in Ireland. Apple CEO should receive this award from Prime Minister Leo Varadkar.

On site, Cook indirectly criticized Apple’s use of Ireland as its European headquarters in order to reduce its tax bill in Europe…

Cook said today that everyone knew that the current global tax system for multinational corporations needed to be reformed, reports Reuters.

I think everyone logically knows it needs to be overhauled, I would certainly be the last person to say that the current system or the past system was the perfect system. I hope and am optimistic that (the OECD) will find something.

Over 130 countries have now agreed on the need for a coordinated approach to prevent corporate tax evasion. The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) is currently working on a plan to ensure that companies pay corporate tax in each of the countries in which they operate.

In the future, Apple and other tech giants will have to pay taxes in each country where they sell products and services. Apple, for example, will no longer be able to channel the profits of all European Apple Stores via Ireland in order to avoid taxes in the countries where the products are actually sold (…)

Ireland is likely to lose tax revenue as a result of the changes, but most countries will benefit, as companies will pay taxes in each country based on the profits they make from their local sales (…)

To guarantee a level playing field, a standard tax formula will be applied by all signatories to the agreement, based on a percentage of profits from local sales.

If companies use creative accounting to state that no profit has been made in a particular country, for example by paying large royalties to a division based in another country, a second OECD measure will come into effect, which will tax local revenues – albeit at a probably very low rate.

As usual when Cook travels overseas, he also meets local artists, developers, staff, and customers in Apple stores. Tim Cook in Ireland has so far tweeted about meeting musician Hozier and game developers AR War Ducks.

What an incredible return to Ireland! Thank you @Hozier for sharing your music with me and for having the chance to browse the studio. Don’t hesitate to reach out if you need backup voices. 🎶 pic.twitter.com/Opfka0j2UK

– Tim Cook (@tim_cook) January 19, 2020

. @ War_Ducks decided to create a game with fun, engaging and colorful characters, and they succeeded. Great to see how @NikkiLannen and his talented Dublin team are taking AR to take their games to the next level! pic.twitter.com/bjL15fWlPY

– Tim Cook (@tim_cook) January 20, 2020

Hozier joked that he could accept Cook for his offer of backing vocals.

Be careful now, I could keep you there! Looking forward to meeting and chatting with you today on music, thank you for joining me at @camdenrecording. Bon voyage 🖤 https://t.co/67z0g0OAQR

– Hozier (@Hozier) January 19, 2020

