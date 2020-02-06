Tim Brewster leaves Tar Heels for Florida job

The UNC Football program loses a valuable member of its coaching staff and a good recruiter when Tim Brewster sets off for Florida

The North Carolina Tar Heels had their best season since 2016 when they finished off a 7-6 overall win against Temple in December. Mack Brown and his staff then prevailed in a top 20 recruitment class when the signing period for the 2020 class begins.

But Brown and the tar heels will advance into 2020 without a key employee.

Tim Brewster, trainer and ace recruiter, is said to be leaving North Carolina to take a job with Dan Mullen’s staff at the University of Florida. Inside Carolina first reported Brewster’s farewell early Thursday afternoon.

Via Inside Carolina, Brewster leaves the UNC and takes on the role of tight ends in Florida:

North Carolina coach Tim Brewster is leaving the UNC to take on a position as Florida coach, as Inside Carolina confirmed several times on Thursday.

Brewster coached at the UNC under Brown in 1989-1997 and returned in 2019 to train the tight final position. He was also a senior recruiter for the program, overseeing the recruitment of Desmond Evans and Clyde Pinder Jr.

About a month ago, Brewster ran a job offer from Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M and instead got a raise from North Carolina to stay. He is now going to the SEC to participate in a Florida program that won the Citrus Bowl against Virginia. This program could fight for a spot in the college football playoffs.

Previously, Brewster worked as a coach at Mississippi State, Purdue, Florida State, Texas and Minnesota. UNC will now be looking for a new trainer and will also have to assume its recruiting role.

