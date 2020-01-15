Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim are preparing a new multi-camera sitcom, Beef House, which will premiere on Adult Swim later this year.

Based on the few details available, the show seems to be a travesty / tribute to classic family sitcoms. According to a press release, Beef House will be about five men, a woman and a boy “living under one roof”. In each episode, “Tim, a relaxed rock and roll slacker, and his best friend Eric, a rest-at-high-nervous husband at home, finds himself in the middle of a crazy mishap that can only be crossed with help from their fellow Beef Boys. “

With Heidecker and Wareheim, the series will star Sopranos actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler as “Eric Megan’s wife”, as well as an assortment of bizarre actors that the comedy duo featured in from previous shows, Ron Auster, Ben Hur and Tennessee Luke.

Heidecker and Wareheim recently kicked off the Australian leg of their Mandatory Attendance tour with a new live show. The North American race will kick off on January 27 at the Balboa Theater in San Diego, California, and will conclude with two nights at the Theater at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles on March 6 and 7.

Beef House will together mark Tim and Eric’s first major television project since Tim & Eric stories at bedtime, which spanned two seasons on Adult Swim between 2013 and 2017. Last year, Heidecker released a new album, What a broken heart does …, as well as the false political documentary, Mister america.