Tim Allen is fine because he is Ricky Gervais' butt who only regretted the joke of Golden Globes

The hottest ticket in Hollywood last week was not for the Golden Globes, but for the rehearsals (at least for personal publicists).

Even though they were closed, some were able to sneak in to prepare their customers for the inevitable barbs of host Ricky Gervais. And while some of the material was brutal, at least one flicker admitted that they secretly loved the cracks made at the expense of their bosses.

Gervais recently told the Hollywood reporter that he regrets all of his unprecedented bumps as a joke that appears to be against Tim Allen. But Allen told us that he wasn’t offended. In 2011, Allen presented Tom Hanks with an award, and Gervais introduced it as follows: “The first (presenter) is an actor, producer, author, and director whose films grossed over $ 3.5 billion at the box office. The other is Tim Allen. “

But after this year’s ceremony, Allen said to us at the InStyle / Warner Bros. party: “Maybe I didn’t understand … I wasn’t the only one.” Tom and I even said (at the time): “I didn’t really understand it. It’s like he didn’t finish the joke. It just went wrong.” Later that night he said, “It wasn’t going so well. “He kind of apologized.”

Everyone told us that he never had a bad will, and that on Sunday: “I thought he was pretty keen. A few things made me laugh out loud. “