TikTok's list of community guidelines is now much more extensive

If you’re thinking about promoting underage drug use at TikTok, think again. (Also, what’s wrong with you?)

The hugely popular video app, which filled the wine-red hole in our hearts, released extensive new community guidelines on Wednesday. There’s a lot to scour as there is a fairly long list of rules, but some notable differences include how the app will moderate drug use and fake news.

For example, there is now a whole heading about “underage criminal behavior”. You can no longer post anything that represents the use of drugs or alcohol by minors. As Wired noted, this will likely reduce the youthful Juul videos that have been spread on the platform in recent years. After all, laws are laws.

There are also several key points about misinformation. TikTok now explicitly prohibits incorrect content to induce people to hate or mislead in upcoming elections. In case you haven’t heard of it, there is one that comes up later this year, and fake news has been a pretty big topic regarding the last one in 2016.

That being said, TikTok’s new rule book is essentially a longer and more specific version of the one that was there before. Back then, there was only a vague point about why you shouldn’t incite hatred based on race, gender, etc. Now it can no longer be said that people are “physically or morally inferior”, they call criminals or compare them to animals, among other things.

The new community guidelines were published as part of a general New Year celebration for TikTok. The app has also recently addressed a number of security issues, which is probably a good thing given the popularity among younger users. It is not advisable to have teenagers’ data compromised.

Although TikTok has largely prevailed in the last years of the 2010s, it has managed to become one of the ten most downloaded apps of the decade. Perhaps these new rules will help to maintain popularity in the future, or children may flock to the website to post juul memes.