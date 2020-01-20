TikTok will rise in 2019, only WhatsApp behind in app downloads

Music video app TikTok rose to new heights in 2019 with more than 700 million downloads, beating Facebook and Messenger and behind WhatsApp’s more than 850 million downloads.

According to the latest edition of Sensor Tower’s Store Intelligence Data Digest, TikTok has steadily climbed the annual Top Apps chart. The music app became fourth in 2018 behind WhatsApp, Messenger and Facebook, pushing Instagram to fifth place. Last year, TikTok moved up two places to second and Messenger and Facebook jumped past, while WhatsApp retained its first place.

India remained the top market for TikTok during 2019, with 44% of downloads of the year, despite a brief ban by the country’s government in April. Downloads in China, the home market for the owner of the app, have fallen since the peak in March 2018, but the country was responsible for 78% of the app’s revenue in the fourth quarter of 2019.

TikTok earned $ 176.9 million in 2019, the best year ever for revenue, even while the app continues to experiment with its revenue-generating schemes. Unlike social networks such as Facebook, which host a wealth of user information that can be used by advertisers for targeting purposes, TikTok does not have much data to offer.

With TikTok, users can create short videos of themselves to which they can add sounds or music. The app also offers other customization options such as filters, stickers and special effects.

The popular app does not come without controversy. In February 2019, TikTok was fined $ 5.7 million for violating the Online Privacy Protection of Children Act because the app did not require parental consent for users under the age of 13.

A recent report revealed that Israel-based security research firm Check Point discovered TikTok vulnerabilities that had made it possible for hackers to take over accounts and gain access to private data. However, the vulnerabilities have been corrected since November and there have been no reports of affected users or bodies that have misused the mesh.

TikTok may have encountered its share of problems, but with the app becoming more popular, it is expected to withstand the storm and perhaps even challenge WhatsApp at the top of the annual downloads list.

Recommendations from the editors