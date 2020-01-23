TikTok video: baby eats ice cream for the first time

A viral video from TikTok gave us a taste of what it’s like to eat ice cream for the first time.

What happened: The video, which went viral on TikTok before becoming popular in the media and other social media platforms, shows a baby eating some Baskin-Robbins ice cream.

The baby catches the ice with both hands.

The parent of the baby laughs while his parents remove the ice.

What they say: The baby’s mother, Brittani Jernigan, said she doesn’t really record big moments like this. She is happy to have caught this one, she told Today.com.

Jernigan: “Honestly, I have no idea (why I started recording). I never do stuff like that. My husband was giving him injections, so his back was for me, but I heard him laugh at his faces, and he gave him an ice cream bite. I said to myself, “Turn it over so I can see!” And I laughed and I said to myself, “I should record this.”

Social media reaction: You can bet that Twitter also thought about the video.

This baby is my literal reaction to ice cream

– Nichelle Sawyer (@grandtheftpiano) January 21, 2020

The baby has opened his eyes wide, squeezed the ice and never let go

– incense (@franklncense) January 21, 2020