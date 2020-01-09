TikTok conspiracy theory videos: will they be banned?

Loading...

TikTok is taking a stand against denial of the Holocaust and other major conspiracy theories, according to reports.

What is going on: TikTok released an updated set of guidelines on Wednesday that say it will ban content that “denies that violent and well-documented events have occurred,” according to Business Insider.

These events include Holocaust denial and other conspiracy theory videos associated with violent events, reports Business Insider.

“TikTok is an inclusive platform built on the basis of creative expression. We encourage users to celebrate what makes them unique, in a community that does the same. Our community is diverse and global, and we aim to cultivate an environment for authentic interactions. We believe that feeling safe helps users feel comfortable expressing themselves openly and allows creativity to flourish. “

Why is it important: TikTok takes a different approach to how it handles freedom of expression and current events compared to other social media apps. Facebook has been criticized in the past for authorizing publications on the Holocaust and conspiracy theories.

According to The Guardian, TikTok’s moderators have been asked to remove any content that may upset the Chinese government. TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, is based in Beijing. According to CBS San Francisco, TikTok also unblocked a teenager and restored an account for someone who had filmed a video condemning China’s treatment of the country’s Muslim minority.

The controversy surrounding the removal of this type of content has raised concerns among US lawmakers that TikTok could broadcast propaganda in the United States and monitor American users, according to Deseret News.