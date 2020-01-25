TikTok Challenge: Massachusetts police warn point-of-sale fires

According to CNN, Massachusetts authorities are concerned about TikTok’s viral “exit challenge” after a trio of incidents.

What happened: The new challenge calls on people to use a phone charger, a wall outlet and a penny to cause sparks along the way, reports CNN.

concerns: Massachusetts fire marshal Peter J. Ostroskey said in a letter to the fire department that the challenge could cause damage and even fire.

The letter reads: “You could speak to local media, school officials and parent organizations. Alert them of this challenge, advising them not only to look for fire signs like burned outlets, but also to have conversations about fire and electrical safety with tweens and teens. “

Pity: Firefighters found two separate outlets at Plymouth North High School that had been burned. There was also a penny and a cell phone charger with them. Two students were charged with attempted arson and malicious property damage caused by the incident.

School principal Gary Maestas: “We are working with the Plymouth police and fire departments to fully understand the scope of this problem and to prosecute the charges to the fullest extent permitted by law”,

Plymouth Fire Chief Edward Bradley (via CNN): “I don’t think the students understand the reality that they can be electrocuted and killed, or start a fire. Parents should talk to their kids and tell them if you see this stuff, don’t try to imitate it. “

And after: Parents are asked to prevent their children from participating in the challenge, according to Fox News.