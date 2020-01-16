Tight rules for conservative leadership ensure that Bryan Brulotte quits paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

However, he had hoped to use his relative outsider status to recruit new party members who would support his bid, and in turn to become a new foothold for the party.

But according to the official rules of the race, released during the weekend, candidates must have the support of 3,000 people who have been party for 21 days before signing someone’s leadership nomination papers.

A thousand of those signatures are required at the end of February, which means that candidates actually have less than a month to register new members if they don’t know enough about them.

“Although my desire to serve was and remains a motivating factor, after careful consideration and review of the recently published regulations, I decided to withdraw from the leadership race for the conservative party,” Brulotte said in a statement to the Canadian press. .

Brulotte said he is still planning to try a career in politics – he will seek the nomination to become a member of parliament for the conservatives if there is a place for the next federal election.

He has been run before – as a progressive conservative candidate – and that is part of his connection with MacKay. Brulotte volunteered for the 2003 MacKay campaign for PC party leadership. After winning the leadership, MacKay helped merge the Progressive Conservatives and the Canadian Alliance to create the modern conservative party.

MacKay has yet to formally announce that he is a candidate for conservative leadership, although he has been going through the party and community events for weeks to give his own support.

The deadline for candidates to submit their applications for leadership is February 27 and they must meet all participation requirements – including a $ 200,000 registration fee, $ 100,000 compliance deposit and having the 3,000 signatures on March 25.

Party members choose a new leader on June 27 at a convention in Toronto.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 14, 2020.

Stephanie Levitz, The Canadian Press