Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson to stage movie star golfing match with Tom Brady, Peyton Manning

Turner mentioned all donations and fundraising from “The Match: Champions for Charity” would gain relief efforts for the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was not apparent who would be on which groups.

Peyton Manning and Tom Brady will also play in the match.Credit history:AP

The party will be televised on TNT, with social and digital material major up and for the duration of the celebration accessible as a result of Bleacher Report and House of Highlights.

“It is really on now,” Mickelson tweeted Wednesday afternoon responding to Bleacher Report.

The very first match more than Thanksgiving weekend in November 2018 was meant to be pay out-per-view, besides that complex issues permitted every person to view.

Mickelson finished up profitable the $9-million winner-get-all purse in a wedge contest below the lights when the matched ended in a tie.

Live golf was final observed on television March 12, the first round of The Gamers Championship right before the coronavirus shut down the sport.

Woods and Manning have performed together in professional-ams on the PGA Tour.

The Palm Seaside Submit has documented Brady, who lately signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has joined the fabled Seminole Golf Club in south Florida.

