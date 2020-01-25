Tiger Woods in Torrey Pines mix despite four putt shocker

The American Ryan Palmer came out of the clouds with a sizzling 62 to overtake the leaderboard by 10 under two strokes ahead of the former event winner Brandt Snedeker (67).

Woods at four-under includes world champion Rory McIlroy and Australian Marc Leishman (72) and two-time event winner Jason Day (67).

Like Woods, Day has not given up hope as he strives for a third win in five years at Torrey Pines.

“I keep my fingers crossed that the story repeats itself this weekend,” Day told AAP.

“Torrey Pines (South) is a golf course that reveals your weaknesses.”

Woods made the San Diego course one of his happiest hunting areas, winning the regular US PGA Tour event seven times and the US Open in 2008.

He said he would be inspired by his first win there in 1999 when he was nine shots behind after 36 holes.

“I shot 62-65 over the weekend (to win with two),” grinned Woods.

The notoriously difficult south course was the longest on the PGA tour last year and has now been extended to 7765.

In five of the last seven editions of the event, the winning score was worse than the 36-hole total in relation to the face value.

This status is not lost at Woods.

“If you reduce the number here, anything can happen on the south course,” he said.

“Especially the way it plays now; it’s so much more difficult and so much more volatile.”

After Leishman and Day, Cameron Smith (71), Cameron Percy (73) and Cameron Davis (65) are the second best Australians.

Rhein Gibson (73) is one shot down at Two-Under, while Aaron Baddeley (72) and Matt Jones (68) made the 36-hole cut at One-Under.

John Senden (over eight) was the only Australian to miss the cut, but prominent early exits included Rickie Fowler, Justin Rose and Phil Mickelson.

