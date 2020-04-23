Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson co-host the series ‘The Match’ on TNT

Turner’s game appeared to have been re-imagined for the Match golf game between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, but some twists. The new installment will feature Tom Brady and Peyton Manning successfully in the 2v2 series, but is televised on TNT instead of paying you to watch it. Darren Rovell of the Action Network has more details on this:

Turner’s spokeswoman confirmed on the Action Network the game must be live on TNT and content posted on the Bleacher Report. The exact dates are not known, but rumors are on May 15 and May 24. All proceeds from this event will go to COVID-19 help.

It is believed that this soccer game is Tiger and Peyton, who are both Nike spokesmen, against Phil and Brady. It will be called “Match: Champions for Charity”, according to sources.

A PGA Tour official told Jason Sobel of the Action Network that Tiger and Phil will receive a “launch document for them to play televised or streamed events in the U.S.”

A TURES staff member told Sobel, “We are still in discussions about a number of things, including health and safety management for all involved in this event.”

Turner Games has confirmed that the event will be live on TNT, scheduled for next month, with a specific release date, where the stadium and charity will be announced next week. . Sports organizers are currently working with state and local governments and public health officials in competing with production facilities to ensure the program follows safety and health systems.

But there are some obvious health issues to consider in any sports event right now, and even holding this without spectators will not alleviate all of that. It is said that it means that you still need a lot of people involved in some common infrastructure (mainly trucks for production) that involve a lot of people nearby. You need to relinquish your ability to handle this, as California and Nevada (and other states) have canceled events such as the UFC fight.

An Action Network show that the Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida may be a destination, and Florida governor Ron DeSantis has publicly spoken out for the idea (and has allowed the WWE to fly on a weekly basis. declaring that their employees are “important”). So that would eliminate some of the government’s way of preventing people. But the complaints made by WWE officials and the Orange County Board of Trustees (FL) this week show that there are some serious issues with continuing to try to photograph living things and conditions.

“My employer, World Wrestling Entertainment, called WWE, is forcing me to work on TV for its weekly shows despite building a coronavirus. I cannot speak as I want this job and I know that I will be fired if I go to the elite.

“When it comes to hygiene, we cannot control people and make us touch others. I am asking the government to close these and repeal the rules for staying home so that my colleagues and I can follow the rules that make it unsafe or say we will not. quit our job. ”

And that speaks for another challenge in doing this program right now. In order for this to truly work, you must not only have the participants involved, but also the golf and PGA Tour leaders and all stakeholders. But if they are going to do this work, this idea may appeal to many observers. A lot of people are looking for live sports right now, so some people may not have a good idea about what golf can accommodate (there is a downside to this on the line instead of paying this season), as well as the work of Manning and Brady (who more interested than ever when he moved to Tampa) can help reach a larger audience. So there are some obvious arguments to try to do this, especially if future editions of Match are considered before all of this happens. We will see how this breaks down.

