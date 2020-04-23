Tiger King: How does Shaquille O’Neal know Joe exotically?

In all the plot turns in Tiger King, one of the most hilarious revelations was that basketball star Shaquille O’Neal knows Joe Exotic, aka Joseph Maldonado-Passage, the colorful and criminal character at the center of wildlife drama. Shaq has a como in one of the documentary series episodes and is seen touring the park, taking pictures with Maldonado Passage, and looking at the animals. After the uproar over his appearance in the show, Shaq has tried to set the record straight with his own explanation of how well he knew or did not know Joe Exotic.

“Listen, people will make their own opinions, but, again, I was just a visitor. I met this guy – not my friend. Don’t know him,” Shaq said in an episode of his podcast “The Big Podcast With Shaq” March. “As yet there has been no business dealings with him, and I had no idea any of that thing happened.” He revealed that his first visit to the Maldonado Passage zoo happened to be on the cusp after he spotted a sign for the “sanctuary” as he traveled on a team bus en route to a basketball game, and that he stopped by , met Joe Exotic, took some photos, and donated food to the big cats.

Shaq noted that he stopped going to the Maldonado-Passage park after finding out about the tougher stuff that was going on there, and that his main interest was always supporting the conservation of tigers. “People who know me, they know I’m right. I don’t hurt tigers. I love tigers. I love white tigers. Do I donate to these zoos to help these tigers? I do it all the time. Does it I personally have tigers at my house?

Back in 2015, Side Six revealed that a decade earlier Shaq had purchased two tiger cubs, who apparently now reside on a farm in Florida and are provided by a keeper. He has occasionally shared photos on Instagram of tiger cubs he sponsored, as well as a “liar” – a cross between a lion and a tiger – which he named Charles Barkley.

Anyway Tiger King has been out for several weeks now, questions about Shaq’s relationship with Joe Exotic are ongoing. In an interview on Conan, he repeated his distaste from the unfavorable parts of the high fiasco. “Being friendly with someone does not mean we are friends. I have no affiliation with him or his zoo. I love animals; every zoo in the country knows my name. I have made huge donations for animals to have food, shelter, all that good stuff. ”What about his thoughts on Joe Exotic? “He was one of those guys who goes to auditions every day and they want to be a star, so bad they just do everything.” Shaq’s involvement in the big cat world has been controversial at times, but he claims his brief appearance Tiger King was just that: short and unintentional.