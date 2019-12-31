Tiger-Cats sign contract extension with quarterback Jeremiah Masoli

Loading...

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed quarterback Jeremiah Masoli for a year until the 2020 season.

Masoli has missed the last 12 games on the calendar in 2019 after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear in the left knee. He suffered a contactless injury in the first quarter against Winnipeg in week 7 and did not want to believe his season was over.

The 30-year-old had 6 passes of 7 for 59 yards with an interception and two carries for 23 yards and a touchdown. Hamilton was leading 14-0 when Masoli left the game and won 23-15. Masoli underwent knee surgery in August.

The # 1 QB Ticat led black and gold to their best start since 1998 with a 4-1 record. Masoli completed 71 percent of his passes for 1,576 yards with nine touchdowns against seven interceptions, adding 17 carries for 79 yards and four touchdowns in games of six games.

Dane Evans took over the starting quarterback position and went 10-2 during the regular season to help the Tabbies reach the Gray Cup. The 26-year-old had 3,754 yards with 21 touchdowns and 13 interceptions, completing 72% of his attempts. Evans wanted Masoli to return to the Hammer.

Masoli threw for more than 5,200 yards with 28 touchdowns against 18 interceptions in his first full season as a starter in Hamilton in 2018. For these efforts, Masoli was named the most outstanding player in the East Division. It came after Masoli led the league in the last 10 games of the 2017 regular schedule with 3,032 yards.

Masoli made more than $ 335,000 last season and Evans signed a three-year extension before the 2019 season, he is under contract with the Ticats until 2021. Because Evans was inked at a price affordable that has incentives to play and performance, there was room for Masoli to start quarterback.

Knee rehabilitation is underway as Masoli aims to be ready for the start of the 2020 season with its new agreement.