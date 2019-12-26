Tiffany Haddish defends rapper Blueface, who rained the homeless of Los Angeles

Loading...

While many have called Los Angeles rapper Blueface for throwing thousands of dollars at homeless people while standing on top of their luxury car, comedian Tiffany Haddish, a fellow Los Angeles native, says he simply continues with the tradition.

￼

"It's like tradition. It's not unusual. Actually, from my experience, it's traditional. I've seen it many times," Haddish, 40, told TMZ. "Those people who say it is dehumanizing and degrading have obviously not lived in the neighborhood. I am from South Central Los Angeles. I have been close to many gang members, drug dealers and the like, and they often give money, sometimes turkeys, toys, Things of this nature.

"I have met many men with money who are affiliated [with gangs] to jump on their best vehicle and make it rain," Haddish continued.

When asked how he thinks the homeless felt they had to collect the money from the ground, he compared it to the strippers who do it every day for work. He also admitted that if the rapper "Thotiana" threw dollar bills, it would be degrading.

"If he is throwing‘ hundreds, "he may be doing it so that someone can get a room for the night and not have to be cold. You don't know what blessing I could have helped someone with. "

Blueface received an immediate violent reaction by throwing money into the air for the homeless of Skid Row in Los Angeles, and many said they should simply discreetly hand over money to the needy instead of forcing them to run chasing cash while they cried out for their Attention.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_D5V_eAnmBo [/ embed]

.