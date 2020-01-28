The gloves are removed when Ronald Smith informs his team of the breakup at Tiffany Franco. Credit: TLC

Tiffany Franco’s and Ronald Smith’s marriage just seems to have imploded, and now the stars of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way are spilling all the tea on what has gone down to split it up.

In the latest part of Ronald’s Instagram stories, he claims that Tiffany is a lot in real life, as 90-day fiance fans have said all the time – “Controlling” and “Bossy”.

After first posting an Instagram story, then removing it and then posting it again, alleging that he was the one who left Tiffany, Ronald threw himself over to “adultery” and said Tiffany had never registered her marriage in the United States ,

Now he’s going one step further with two new jobs calling his estranged wife.

Ronald Smith calls Tiffany Franco “domineering”

In another response to Tiffany Franco’s announcement that she and Ronald Smith are over, he tried to explain why things didn’t work out.

One thing that Ronald quickly pointed out is that Tiffany’s control over him has not changed. He said to his followers, “She wants answers that I answer. She wants reports that I report.”

It sounds like what 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers saw in season one wasn’t too far from reality, as many viewers thought it was a bit too dominant and too bossy.

Apparently Ronald is like that and he even said it. In Ronald’s long message, he wrote: “She is a very controlling boss who didn’t really love me.”

Ronald aims at Tiffany with the claim that he just can’t stand it anymore. Photo credit: @ TiffanyFrancosmith / Instagram

“I was locked up with your pet because if I wanted to go anywhere it would end in an argument,” he continued.

Towards the end of Ronald’s scolding, he accused Tiffany of attracting attention, then threatened to close his Instagram and Facebook pages to avoid all of this drama. Then Ronald’s last line was cut off, and 90-day fiancé fans could speculate about what he meant by that line: “She’s got my kids that I was told I wasn’t …”

The rest have been cut off, but his next message has cleared things up.

Did Tiffany Franco threaten to keep the children away from Ronald Smith?

When 90 Day Fiance fans tried to find out what Ronald was talking about at the end of his last message, he quickly tidied everything up.

It turned out that he really claimed that Tiffany had threatened to keep the children away from him and even shared evidence.

In a screenshot of a text conversation that he claims happened between him and Tiffany, we can ask Ronald, “You will have peace, tell me about my daughter! How can you expect me to be unable to talk with them? “

“You won’t be able to reach my cell phone,” wrote Tiffany back. “Got it? Enough. I’m done answering.”

Ronald shared a screenshot of a conversation with Tiffany as evidence. Photo credit: @ ronaldsmith_tlc / Instagram

Many 90-day fiancees wondered what would happen to the children when they heard about Tiffany Francos and Ronald Smith’s separation. After all, Carly Rose is Ronald’s daughter and Daniel also sees him as a father.

Will Tiffany really keep the kids away from Ronald, or is it just the anger and freshness of the shared speech?