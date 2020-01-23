Tierney: We need public libraries more than ever

Get rid of the old: the current public library of Ottawa on Metcalfe Street.

It is finally time.

Today is the day we unveil the architectural design for the new Ottawa Public Library-Library and Archives Canada Joint Facility. Today is a public holiday for the Ottawa Public Library, and an opportunity to thank those who are truly responsible for this important milestone: the thousands of library customers, residents of Ottawa and indigenous representatives of the host country of Algonquin who have come together to join us to work on the design of this facility, inside and out.

We thank you all.

Over the past six years, more than 7,000 people have participated in workshops and online to help determine what this new central library should be. You told us which rooms you wanted us to record, which services you needed and which types of programs you wanted to attend. The level of involvement we have seen with this facility is evidence of the importance of public libraries. Many of you have attended more than one design session. Your passion confirmed what we already knew – that libraries are the heart and soul of our community.

In the past year alone, more than 4,000 people took part in the Inspire555 series – named after the new address of the 555 Albert Street facility – to develop the architectural design of the new facility. OPL customers, city residents and other Canadians participated in a dozen workshops and numerous online activities to help inform the design of the new facility that will bring two iconic institutions under one roof to create a unique and unprecedented partnership to shape.

During these sessions, many of you have taken the time to inspire the architects first hand. You shared your opinion about the shape of the facility, the flow of the interior spaces, the interior character, the landscape, the public art and the importance of inclusiveness and sustainability.

And today, those who participated in the sessions and online will finally see their inspiration come to life.

Thanks to this unprecedented co-design process, the Ottawa Public Library and Archives Joint Facility will be a beautiful, welcoming and inclusive space. In this amazing building, staff and visitors will come together to positively influence our city for future generations.

Some people think that libraries are not needed in the 21st century. The truth is that now more than ever we need libraries: as places to meet our neighbors, improve social integration and discover quality literature and research that is absolutely not free on the internet. Libraries have always been pillars of their community and they continue to serve us by responding to needs and fulfilling the ambitions of people from all walks of life.

When the new facility is opened in 2024, it will offer more than double the space in the existing main branch and will include beautiful outdoor spaces. It will not only integrate the impressive collection and artifacts from Library and Archives Canada, but it will include 200,000 items in the local collection, offer more than 50 meeting rooms, create great spaces for innovative programming for all ages, double the programming of the current range in the city center, introduce creative spaces that show analog and digital technology, including recording studios and music rooms that connect to our library for lending musical instruments and offer a cafe to complete the experience.

I’m looking forward to grab a coffee there and maybe roll up my sleeves at the Creative Center.

We have always known that public libraries have a major impact on their community. But the past six years, and the iconic design unveiled today, remind us that a concerned community can have a major impact on their library.

We could not have done this without you. Thank you.

Tim Tierney is chairman of the Ottawa Public Library Board. The unveiling of the proposed architectural design for the new common facility takes place today.

