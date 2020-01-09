Loading...

Rumors about the trade in Pittsburgh Penguins are increasing even while GM Rutherford has downplayed its activity. The Penguins are without All-Star winger Jake Guentzel, who scored 40 goals last season and this season was Penguins’ main scorer and speculation has maintained that Rutherford will try to replace Guentzel’s production.

But when?

On Wednesday, the Penguins were paired with a pair of wingers, although it should be noted that one link was speculative rather than a hard record of trade negotiations.

In June, the Penguins agreed to make a deal with Minnesota and their previous GM Paul Fenton to trade Phil Kessel for winger Jason Zucker. There may have been additional documents involved in the deal, but Kessel relied on his modified no-trade clause.

On Wednesday, The Athletic beat writer Michael Russo reported that the new Minnesota GM Bill Guerin is interested in Zucker, including the Pittsburgh Penguins.

“I hear Pittsburgh, who was trying to get him for Phil Kessel, shows or has shown interest,” Russo wrote. The answer was part of a mailbag segment. View the full story here.

Zucker is currently injured but has 24 points, including 12 goals in 34 games. He is a frequent linemate of Eric Staal and Mats Zuccarello and Minnesota is less than .500 in the nine games Zucker missed.

Zucker, 27, is a quick, sandy left-handed shot that has a 30-season season on his resume. Zucker is signed for three years after this season with an average annual hit of $ 5.5 million.

Penguin Trade Speculation: Tyler Toffoli

Toffoli is often linked to the penguins, despite no trade reports or leaks, the penguins and LA Kings have discussed such a deal. On Wednesday TSN Insider Bob McKenzie explained what he thinks LA wants in return.

“The rebuilding (in LA) continues. You have an unlimited free agent, Tyler Toffoli, at the end of the season. It will be traded, there is no doubt about it, “McKenzie said during the break on the NBCsn broadcast. “It is a choice in the second round or a prospect. Or if it gets pretty hot in terms of the number of teams behind Toffoli, it can be both.”

Host Katherine Tappen added: “and as you said on NHL Live, a possible landing site for Toffoli could be Pittsburgh.”

Unfortunately, the video for NHL Live is not available on Wednesday.

Toffoli, 27, has 25 points (11 g, 14 a) in 44 games this season. He is in his eighth professional season and won a Stanley Cup with LA in 2014. In 501 NHL games in the career, Toffoli has 281 points, including 132 goals.

Toffoli is a right-handed RW that can get hot and collect points, but can also go long without scoring. He skates well and also kills punishments. Toffoli becomes a UFA after this season. His current salary is $ 4.6 million.