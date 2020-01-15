TicPods 2 Pro wireless earbuds review: Mobvoi's latest offers improved means for interaction and advanced audio

CES 2020: older adults embrace AI with transparency

Mobvoi announced the TicPods 2 Pro wireless earbuds at CES last week. They are one of the more interesting headsets I recently tested with a design that is very similar to the original Apple AirPods.

Most Bluetooth fully wireless earphones that I use are designed for exercise and are tested while I walk outside. Despite the IPX4 water-resistant classification of the TicPods 2 Pro, the universal fit without adaptable tips makes these earbuds the best for commuting, office work or when you don’t move much. There are some unique features and those who have been happy with the AirPods may want an option that costs around $ 20 less.

The TicPods 2 Pro is available for $ 139.99 in the colors Navy, Ice (white) and Blossom (pink). Unlike the Apple AirPods, there are some advanced AI functions in these earbuds, five minutes of charging gives you one hour of playback time and they are safe to use in the rain with IPX4 water resistance.

cutlery

Microphones : Dual microphones with noise reduction on each earbud

: Dual microphones with noise reduction on each earbud Audio codes : aptX, AAC, SBC

: aptX, AAC, SBC Water resistance : IPX4 assessment

: IPX4 assessment sensors : Accelerometer, gyroscope, in-ear detection

: Accelerometer, gyroscope, in-ear detection Battery life : Play up to four hours with a charging case for another 16 hours of music playback. Five minutes of charging offers a battery life of up to 60 minutes.

: Play up to four hours with a charging case for another 16 hours of music playback. Five minutes of charging offers a battery life of up to 60 minutes. Wireless connection : Bluetooth 5.0

: Bluetooth 5.0 Earplugs weight: 4.4 g each

Hardware

The retail package contains the two wireless earbuds, a charging case with an integrated battery and a short USB-A to USB-C cable. There is no support for wireless charging of the battery / carrying case, but it is great to see the standard USB-C port and the possibility of fast charging.

I got the navy color for testing and the case is a matching soft navy blue color. The top of the case is structured and it is one of the smallest and slimmest headphone cases I have seen, making it very easy to slip into a front pocket and always carry with you.

There is a pairing button on top of the earbud compartments, under the lid. Your phone must recognize the earphones, but you can always use the button to activate pairing. There are small indicator lights on the front of the case and a standard USB-C port on the back for charging.

Each earbud rests in a compartment that is designed to hold them perfectly. They rest the length of the carrier bag, one above the other. The small charging cassette itself only weighs 29.5 grams with a battery of 390 mAh in it.

A Qualcomm QCC5121 chipset is included in every earphone to provide high quality audio with lower power consumption. These are some of the lightest earbuds I’ve ever tested, but the battery life is still pretty solid.

The earphones have an identical design with two microphones at the back of the earphone and one at the bottom of the stem to provide a solid calling experience. The stem itself is touch sensitive, so you can slide up and down to adjust the volume. Long press (smart assistant and reject call) and double tap (skip numbers, answer or end calls) work directly along the earpiece stem.

Unfortunately, the touch controls seem to miss an obvious option, the ability to tap once to activate play / pause. It is a bit tricky to activate the smart assistant to play / pause the music. Mobvoi TicHear is supposed to perform some basic functions through direct voice commands without activating the keyword, but it was rare when this function really worked for me.

Unlike many earphones built for training, these buttons are designed to rest on the lower part of your ear. They stay safe while sitting or walking, but can fall out with a lot of head movement because they don’t press against one of the sides of your ear to maintain a good fit. This means that I could never run with them, but they can also be worn for many hours without any discomfort. Others find them acceptable for exercises because we all have different ear configurations.

The supplied user’s guide states that the left earphone is the most important earphone, which is responsible for connecting to the mobile device and sending the signal to the right earphone simultaneously. The left earphone can be used on its own, but the right earphone must be used with the left earphone also in place.

To activate your wireless assistant, speak “Hey Tico”. This can be set for Bixby, Google Assistant or Siri, with Siri being the only option on an iPhone. My experience was that you had to have the Mobvoi Android app for this feature to work. Hey Tico worked well when launching Siri on the iPhone.

Smartphone software

The Mobvoi software, formerly Ticwatch, is available for both Android and iOS. With the software you can switch between different settings, such as calling up the Hey Tico sentence, playing ear detection, aptX HD audio, equalizer settings, firmware updates and much more.

The software also offers you battery status figures for each earbud and the charging case. I thought the software had to be open for some functions to work properly, which was a bit frustrating and limited my experience.

Daily user experiences and conclusion

The music experience is excellent on the Mobvoi TicPods 2 Pro and I could never have the full volume level on both the iPhone and Android phones, because it was just too loud. Even at that loud volume level the music was clear and clear, which was a bit surprising for such a small earphone that did not even create a complete seal in my ears.

The case is well designed and lightweight with ultra-light earbuds. This meant that the TicPods 2 Pro could easily be worn anywhere, while it was also a pleasure to wear it for hours.

The execution of the TicHear voice commands, or actually lack of performance, was frustrating because this is a feature that differentiates this headset from others. That said, the volume sliders and controls for phone calls were great. I found the kink and head movements accurate for phone calls and this is especially useful if your hands are busy when a call comes in.

The headset is not cheap, but the audio performance and design justify the price. I expect a software update to improve TicHear direct voice commands. These commands are not essential, but if this experience cannot be resolved, a kind of touch control gesture to play / pause music is essential.

In addition to excellent music reproduction, calls sounded good on the headset, with callers sounding better than other headphones I recently tested.