TicPods 2 Pro: still a solid Android alternative to Airpods

Mobvoi has redesigned and refined the TicPods 2 Pro to provide a better overall experience, while dividing its truly wireless earbuds into two different price points.

The first generation of TicPods has succeeded in being one of the first solid alternatives to Apple’s AirPods for owners of Android smartphones. Much has changed since the first generation came on the market, there is much more competition in the fully wireless audio arena.

With two models to choose from, the TicPods 2 Pro succeeds in incorporating a rich package of additional functions such as advanced voice controls, some interesting new motion controls and dual-mic noise reduction for calls – and that adds a few extra dollars to the price tag .

In addition, there are some much-needed hardware changes that make them much more attractive than the original model. But are they, with more competition than before, still the alternative to AirPods for people with an Android smartphone?

Hardware and design

While the original TicPods felt very much like Mobvoi as a tribute to the original Apple AirPods – with the added bonus of silicone tips – the TicPods 2 Pro have much more in common and they actually run a thin line between copycat and regular rip off. The design agreements will always be signed because of the stem design, but the shape of the crown of each earphone is very similar.

Apart from agreements, Mobvoi has succeeded in really reducing the overall size of the TicPods 2 Pro. They are much more compact without making large sacrifices. They are not what I would call light, but they are also not heavy or cumbersome. The new case is also much more compact, but it also retains the nice tactile ridges at the top of the case to give more grip – plus it just feels great to run with your fingers. But because it’s made of plastic, the case still doesn’t feel the most premium.

I’m really digging the navy color. While white earplugs stand out, deeper colors can hide wear a little better. If you want, you can pick them up in a whitish “Ice” and also pink “Blossom”. These colors really help the TicPods 2 Pro stand out from the growing crowd of AirPod replicas, so I’m happy they’ve decided to keep a few flashes of color to differentiate.

Comfort and fit

By removing the silicone tip and slightly reducing the weight on the TicPods 2 Pro, Mobvoi has succeeded in making the follow-up – surprisingly – a little more comfortable. That said, this updated design means that it is slightly harder to get good sound insulation, but I have plated the updated TicPods much better for long sessions of wear.

With that in mind, they are surprisingly safe once they are assembled. Of course your mileage may vary depending on your ear size and shape, but I have noticed that the stems help stabilize the ear plugs in your ear canal – even while exercising. A very strong shock to your head will release them if they are not completely in your ear.

Linking process

The linking process without the Mobvoi app installed is painless. Although installing the Mobvoi app opens further controls and streamlines the linking process a little further. It will quickly detect your TicPods and automatically pair – and give you additional device controls.

I’m a big fan of the short sound that plays when you put an earplug in your ear once it’s paired. It is like an extra reassurance that you have linked to your smartphone, but without being piercing or irritating.

Sound quality

Thanks to the new internal components and 13 mm drivers, the sound quality feels a step higher, but sound insulation is much harder to achieve because no silicone tip means that no seal is placed in your ear. I must admit that I have heard much better earplugs in recent months.

The sound quality is definitely not bad, it just feels a step behind the competition for the same price. Once I managed to get a good fit in my ear, the overall sound profile is fairly flat – even in most areas. However, that is until you connect to the Mobvoi app and choose to enable aptXHD audio.

That said, even with this feature, the soundstage can be a bit superficial and the bass is subdued compared to other wireless earbuds in the same price range, but the overall experience is pleasant. Most songs feel ‘clean’ and although I am light in weight, I didn’t feel that I wanted too much at higher volumes.

The TicPods 2 Pro probably doesn’t offer the best experience for your favorite songs, but I think they do well in almost all genres and even spoken word. I think the core audio experience is clean and concise.

Noise reduction

We need to make a quick comment about noise reduction, as this is only available when making or answering calls. That may be a dealbreaker for some of you, and it is rather confusing that “dual-mic noise reduction” is advertised on the box art for the TicPods 2 Pro.

With calls the effect is surprisingly noticeable. Background audio will immerse enough to make your calls a little clearer, but don’t expect everything to be blocked. It is disappointing that the function is not available with regular listening, but perhaps it can be added with a software update.

Control & App

The neat controls for sliding your finger up and down have returned, so you can simply slide a finger up or down to adjust the audio volume. In practice, it is one of the best implementations of this gesture with touch control – and one that I really missed when switching earbuds.

You can simply use the Google Assistant, Siri or Alexa for truly hands-free listening. Mobvoi also has its own wake-sentence: “Hey Tico” but I noticed that it didn’t work that well. Again, it is better to use the Google Assistant either by using your usual sentence or by holding down the touch pad for two seconds.

The app also includes live translation, which I wanted to try, but I just couldn’t make it work even after updating the TicPods 2 Pro firmware. It would have been nice to have this feature on a trip, but perhaps a future update will solve the current problems.

Mobvoi also features the controls for the main gesture, but I must say that they are pretty bad in practice. Shaking or nodding your head to reject or accept incoming calls may sound good, but in reality it is much easier to double-tap the side of your headset or simply grab your phone. It’s a nice idea, but one that feels a bit complicated in practice – plus it looks weird in public!

Battery life

The battery life on the original TicPods is pretty solid. Fortunately, the TicPods 2 Pro surpasses the originals quite comfortably. My experience is that the lifespan is comfortably longer than the 15 hours I have managed on the TicPods Free. 18 hours or so is normal for the course, with the earphones themselves listening for about 3 hours before they need to be charged.

One of the biggest improvements is of course the smaller carrying case. The case now also includes a USB-C charging port that also supports fast charging. However, you must use a USB-A to USB-C cable to recharge. For some strange reason, the case will not charge you if you use the Pixel charger and cable, for example – I have no idea why.

Although the recording of USB-C is fun, its picky nature is disappointing if you only want to use one charging device. Another annoyance is the lack of wireless charging – especially when similar earbuds contain it.

Verdict

Although the new gestures are a bit gimmicky, the overall experience with TicPods 2 Pro is pretty good. The smaller housing, solid battery life and sound quality are good. The shape and design mean that the TicPods 2 and 2 Pro are suitable for a much wider range of people and are great if you want a decent level of awareness of your environment.

The successor to the TicPods Free manages to remain a solid AirPods alternative that lasts for a considerable time, contains a number of decent functions and is generally reasonably competitively priced.

Where can I get the TicPods 2 Pro?

You can pick up the TicPods 2 Pro from Amazon or directly from Mobvoi for $ 139.

