TicPods 2 have a smaller housing, USB-C and costs $ 99

Apple’s AirPods helped usher in a wave of truly wireless earbuds and for Android users there were only so many decent options. A solid choice in 2018-2019 were the TicPods from Mobvoi and in the new year TicPods 2 arrived with two variants and a number of new functions.

The TicPods 2 and TicPods 2 Pro will be launched next week and have a number of major upgrades compared to last year’s version. That starts with the design as a whole that is considerably smaller than the first generation. This is the most obvious. The upgraded housing supports charging via USB-C – although oddly only with an A-C cable – and is at least 30% smaller and thinner. It is now small enough to fit comfortably in the coin pocket of jeans.

The buttons become slightly slimmer with shorter, thinner stems and a smaller footprint for the earphone itself. However, that smaller earphone loses some passive isolation with an AirPods-style one-size-fits-all tip. To prevent this during telephone conversations, both the TicPods 2 and TicPods 2 Pro use a microphone (dual-mics on Pro) to suppress ambient noise so that a caller cannot hear it.

TicPods 2 supports up to 4 hours of use with the earphones themselves and up to 23 hours with the charging case. There is also a fast charge function that offers up to one hour of play time with just 5 minutes of charging.

Both sets of earbuds support in-ear detection for pausing music and touch controls for volume and skipping tracks on the stem. However, TicPods 2 Pro is the real star of the show here, with a few more features on offer. That includes support for a “Hey Tico” wake word that Google Assistant or Siri can activate when connected to Android or iOS respectively. There are also some quick commands and “TicMotion” gestures. With these gestures you can answer or reject calls simply by shaking your head.

For Android users, TicPods 2 and TicPods 2 Pro seem to be solid alternatives to Apple’s AirPods. Using the Mobvoi app, users can also take advantage of aptX audio for better quality and adjust the settings on the earphones.

I have personally used a set of TicPods 2 Pro in recent weeks and so far I have been quite impressed. The size of the case alone makes this a viable AirPods replacement for me, but the sound quality was not what I had hoped for, despite the fact that it was an improvement on the previous generation. Our own Damien Wilde will soon receive a full review of the TicPods 2 Pro.

TicPods 2 retail for $ 99 from January 15 with TicPods 2 Pro costs $ 139. Both products also get a 10% discount for those who place an order on Amazon or the Mobvoi site before January 15.

