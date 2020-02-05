Tickets will soon be on sale for Texas League All Star events

If you want to see this year’s Texas League All-Star event in Hodgetown, we have the details on how to get your tickets. All-Star event tickets are available to the public on Thursday, February 13 at 9:00 AM CT. The two-day event that takes place on Monday, June 22 and Tuesday, June 23, is scheduled with a Fan Fest, Home Run Derby, player signatures, post-match fireworks and more.

Monday, June 22, there is a Home Run Derby event in Hodgetown with Home and North and South Division Home Run leaders, along with a fanfest, signature of All-Star player and additional entertainment. On Tuesday, June 23, there is the 84th annual Texas League All-Star Game in Hodgetown and includes an after-game fireworks show and additional entertainment.

Ticket packages include tickets for every event in Hodgetown and prices range from $ 28 to $ 44 depending on the section and ticket type. All-Star ticket packages can be purchased in person at the Hodgetown box office (Mon-Fri 9 am – 5 pm; Sat. 10 am – 2 pm), by telephone by calling 806-803-9547 or online at SodPoodles.com.

On October 23, 2019, the Texas League of Professional Baseball Clubs announced that Hodgetown and champion Amarillo Sod Poodles were chosen to host the 2020 Texas League mid-summer classic.

