Tickets on sale for the Vacaville Bunko Bash Museum – The Reporter

The Vacaville Museum Guild is throwing the dice at its 31st annual Bunko Bash fundraising event, which benefits the Vacaville Museum and its preservation and display of the history of Solano County.

However, the fundraiser will move from his usual location at the McBride Senior Center to the Catholic Church of Santa Maria. However, Bunko's lively game will be the same.

Bunko is a game that generally consists of 12 or more players divided into groups of four that accumulate points while taking turns throwing a triad of dice.

The event will offer cash prizes to the winners. First place will result in $ 75, second place winners will receive $ 50 and third place winners will receive $ 40. There is also a $ 30 cash prize for most "Bunkos" and the most losses. In addition to the cash prizes, there will be a variety of raffle prizes.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. January 30 in the Parish Hall behind St. Mary & # 39; s, 350 Stinson Ave. Food and wine will be served at 6, and games will begin at 7.

Tickets are currently on sale for $ 30 and can be purchased from Wednesday to Sunday from 1 to 4:30 p.m. at the Vacaville Museum, 213 Buck Ave. Cash or checks are preferred. For more information, call 447-4513.