Tickets now available for LFP LIVE: The Art of Crime, an evening with our court sketch artist Charles Vincent

Erna Kern, 85, sits with her lawyer Gordon Cudmore in a London courtroom on May 18, 2016, where she pleaded guilty for trying to murder her Alzheimer’s afflicted husband during a weekend visit to his home from his long-term care home in the city. (Charles Vincent / The London Free Press)

The space quickly becomes full during our upcoming event LFP LIVE: The Art of Crime, an evening full of art and conversations with veteran Free Press courtroom sketch artist Charles Vincent.

The free event takes place on February 4 at the TAP Center for Creativity on Dundas Street flex street in central London. It will contain a moderated discussion with Vincent about the technical and emotional reality of drawing many of the most talked about tests in London.

Cameras are banned in almost all Canadian courtrooms – meaning that for most citizens, the only glimpse they get in a lawsuit is through the work of artists such as Vincent.

“Like most newsrooms, we take court reporting very seriously. The presence of a sketch artist in court like Charles says a lot about our dedication to it, “said editor in chief Joe Ruscitti.

“That’s what we want tonight: an opportunity to help readers better understand how he is doing and why The Free Press considers coverage of the justice system so important.”

