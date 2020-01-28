Ticket prices for the first Lakers game since Kobe's death are skyrocketing

LOS ANGELES (KXAN) – The death of basketball superstar Kobe Bryant shocked the nation and the world.

Fans, teammates, presidents and former presidents as well as leading personalities of the world poured in. But no city felt the loss as much as the Los Angeles people.

Now members of LA want to say goodbye to Kobe and are ready to shell out thousands for the Lakers’ next home game.

This will be Friday against the Portland Trailblazers as the Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers have agreed to postpone the game on Tuesday.

Before Bryant’s death, the cheapest pair of tickets for Friday’s game were $ 190 each on the TickPick.com website and $ 199 each on StubHub.com. These prices have more than quintupled since Bryant’s death.

The cheapest pair of tickets on TickPick will start at $ 1,104 on Tuesday morning and $ 1,132 on StubHub.

Courtside tickets cost more than $ 47,000.

After Friday, the next game for the Lakers is February 4th against the San Antonio Spurs. The cheapest ticket prices for this game are $ 200.

Meanwhile, the current Lakers superstar, LeBron James, commented on Bryant’s death on Monday evening and said he was broken.

“Man, I love you, big brother. My heart goes out to Vanessa and the children. I promise you that I will continue your old man! “James said partially.

It will definitely be an emotional Friday evening at the Staples Center.