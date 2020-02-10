Ticats signs All Star Pass contract with Ja’Gared Davis to renew contract

Photo by Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed Ja’Gared Davis again.

29-year-old Davis played 17 games for the Ticats at the end of the defensive last season. In the CFL, he finished second with 13 quarterback sacks and was awarded all-star titles for the first time.

The 238-pound 6-foot-1 man, who is based in Crockett, Texas, added 54 defensive duels, a special duel, five pass knock-downs, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and three duels in 2019 against defeats. Davis also played eight playoff games, including four consecutive Gray Cup games – a win with Calgary in 2018.

During his four-year CFL career with Calgary Stampeders (2016-2018) and Hamilton (2019), the Southern Methodist University product has proven itself in 62 games. Three interceptions, 10 pass knockdowns, 10 forced fumbles, seven fumble recoveries, a blocked punt and two touchdowns (one fumble return, one interception return).

The Ticats blocked one of the best passes in the three-down game.