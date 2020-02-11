Ticats sign former NFL, Stampeders, who runs back to Don Jackson

Photo by Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed Don Jackson on a one-year contract for the 2020 season, according to sources.

Jackson spent his first two CFL seasons in Calgary, playing 20 games for the Stampeders. He raced 218 times for 1,170 yards [5.4 yards per carry] while catching 44 balls for 300 yards. The 26-year-old almost exceeded the 1,000-yard mark in 13 games in his rookie year in the north – 924 yards in 13 games.

After the NFL draft of 2016, Jackson was committed by Green Bay to an unsigned free agent contract. He played three games, one of which started, and the Packers carried the ball ten times for 32 meters before injuring his left hand. Green Bay selected three running backs in the 2017 NFL draft and released Jackson.

The product from the University of Nevada played with Saskatchewan Roughriders’ current quarterback Cody Fajardo in their NCAA days. Jackson had a total of 2,371 express goods, 269 yards and 21 touchdowns with the wolf pack. He ended his college career by landing 1,082 meters in 13 games.

Last season Hamilton started back with Canadian Sean Thomas-Erlington to start the regular schedule. Thomas-Erlington recorded 33 broadcasts for 224 yards and 11 receptions for 193 yards and a touchdown in parts of four games. His season was interrupted by a serious injury to the left knee.

The seasoned Americans Cameron Marshall and Tyrell Sutton had the Ticats in 2019. Jackson offers the black and gold a proven starter with playful skills.