Ticats sign defensive defender Jumal Rolle

Photo by Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have once again signed defender Jumal Rolle with a two-year contract extension.

Rolle recorded 32 tackles with five interceptions in 2019. This strong second season was preceded by a rookie season with 43 tackles and two interceptions. He earned a modest $ 57,000 in base salaries and $ 5,000 in housing in both years, plus $ 400 per game with 51 percent or more of the defensive snaps played.

The 29-year-old played collegially at Catawba College in Salisbury, North Carolina. He was not selected in the 2013 NFL Draft, but Buffalo Rolle signed a contract for an unsigned free agent. The Bills released role after the training camp and New Orleans signed him on the exercise list after he released the waiver.

Rolle was a second time with the Green Bay Packers, the Houston Texans Baltimore Ravens, the Arizona Cardinals and Buffalo. He played 19 NFL games and scored 22 tackles, defending four passes and recording three interceptions.

The six-foot straight, 190-pound reel has length and speed (4.51 40-yard time) that he has used to his advantage on the large CFL field.