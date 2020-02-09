Ticats shortly before contract renewal with Elite Pass-Rusher Ja’Gared Davis

Photo by Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com

The Ticats are approaching an agreement with Pass Rusher Ja’Gared Davis.

To hear that Ja’Gared Davis and #TiCats are very close to an expansion. Not finished yet, but I would be surprised at the time if he made the choice. #CFLFA @CFLonTSN pic.twitter.com/A66To983q4

– Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) February 9, 2020

In February of last year, Davis visited Hamilton and signed a one-year contract. He picked up 13 sacks and earned an all-star nod in the East Division in his first season with the Ticats – Davis raised $ 187,000 in 2019.

Davis spent three seasons in Calgary with the Stampeders, playing 45 games involving 123 duels and 23 sacks.

29-year-old Davis signed with the stamps at the start of training camp in 2016 after spending time in the NFL with the New England Patriots, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Washington Redskins. He has played five duels in seven games.

Hamilton is about to secure the bag leader of the East Division a year ago.