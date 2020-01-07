Loading...

Photo by Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com

Hamilton Tiger-Cats head coach Orlondo Steinauer believes Receiver Bralon Addison only needs a reasonable chance in the NFL to make an impression.

“He is what he is on tape. He’s a playmaker, he’s versatile, he has great hands. You either like what you see on the tape or you don’t. You can find bugs in any player if you look for them. I will say that Bralon is a player and if he has the opportunity he will do great things, that is only on the field, “said Steinauer.

“Out of the field, high profile guy, team player, team first guy, open minded, he’ll do what you ask for, he’s vigilant in meetings and he’s a great team mate. That’s what we have in this building and me think that’s why a player like this will get the chance to make his dream come true and get the chance to be in the NFL again. “

The 26-year-old played 16 games for the Ticats in 2019 and was one of the leading players in the CFL goals in all important reception categories (sixth – 126). Missouri City, Texas, 5-9, 197-pound American added 36 for 218 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown.

After not playing football for almost a year, in 2018 he dealt with the Toronto Argos. Tommy Condell was the offensive coordinator under the then head coach Marc Trestman. But Addison has never played a game for the Double Blue. Duron Carter was brought in and Addison let go to open a roster for the Argonauts.

“It is always difficult to replace these types of people, but before he was in this playoff game, he was fired by another CFL team and passed on by a lot of people,” said Steinauer.

Indeed, Condell has used Addison in a variety of ways. It resulted in Addison being recognized as a CFL all-star for the first time in his career. It was a key piece of an explosive crime against Hamilton that helped the Ticats set a one-year franchise record with 15 wins and give Addison another hit in the NFL.

“Everyone in this league that people look up to as stars had the opportunity to play and not only to play, but also to play through mistakes. That said, they weren’t out there playing with egg shells. They know that the team believes in them, their teammates in them and what do you do with this opportunity, ”said Steinauer.

After being voted out of the 2016 NFL draft, Addison was classified by Denver as an unsolicited free agent. Chicago signed Addison and he played two games and recorded a catch with the bears. Addison was released in spring 2017 and left the windy city.

“Someone else will get the same opportunity and you don’t ask them to be Bralon, you don’t ask others to be Speedy. You challenge them to be yourself and the best they can be, and then let yourself go put us in positions where you can play football, ”said Steinauer.

“Well, you won’t replace Bralon, you won’t replace many people, but someone else will bring other qualities to the table that will help us win football matches.”