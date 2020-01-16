Thursday NHL odds: Maple Leafs gamble favorites vs. Flames

The Toronto Maple Leafs will build on Tuesday’s decisive 7-4 win over the New Jersey Devils when they host the Calgary Flames on Thursday as min-170 betting favorites on the NHL odds on sports books controlled by OddsShark.com.

Toronto broke a three-game losing streak with Tuesday’s win as -280 home chalk. But with back ranks Morgan Rielly and Jake Muzzin set aside by injury, the team has struggled defensively and surrendered 22 total goals in their past four outings prior to Thursday night’s matchup at Scotiabank Arena.

The porous defense of the Maple Leafs has paid dividends to those who take over at sports betting sites, who have paid out in each of their past four games while going 10-3 over their past 13 outings.

In addition, the team has lost ground in the rankings of the Atlantic Division on their recent slide, and is now four points back from Tampa Bay for second place and 10 points back from the leading Boston Bruins. The recent uneven performance of Toronto is reflected in the NHL futures, with the Maple Leafs falling to a long plus 900 bet to win the Atlantic division, and leaning back among the favorites on the Stanley Cup chances for plus 1500.

The Flames arrive in Toronto as plus-150 underdogs after seeing a five-game win streak break with a 2-0 loss in Montreal on Monday night. While Calgary climbed briefly into the Pacific Division rankings during the recent tear, the team was far from dominant, with each of their five recent wins with a margin of one goal.

And while the Flames have been stable artists on the road, placing victories in eight of their last 11 games away from the Scotiabank Saddledome, they have struggled with the Maple Leafs in recent data. Calgary returned with a 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs on home ice on December 12, but has registered only one win in seven visits to Toronto since January 2011, according to the OddsShark NHL database.

Elsewhere on Thursday’s NHL listings, the Ottawa senators will attempt to shoot an eight-game slide while organizing the Vegas Golden Knights as plus-160 underdogs. The senators have fallen to defeat one goal in each of their past three outings, and will face a Golden Knights team that wants to play for Pete DeBoer, who will make his debut behind the Vegas bank.

The Vancouver Canucks also want to close the gap with the leading Coyotes in the Pacific Division as slender minus-130 home favorites, while the Montreal Canadiens continue their attempt to return to the playoff match while visiting the Philadelphia Flyers as plus-130 underdogs .