Thunderbolt 4: everything you need to know

Thunderbolt 3 has been the fastest and most comprehensive port for years, but a new generation is on the horizon.

Thunderbolt 4 is designed to compete directly with the upcoming USB 4 and may not differ significantly from Thunderbolt 3. However, it may have some new features that may make it the preferred port for those who want high-speed transmission and device connectivity on the Internet in the future.

Availability

Riley Young / Digital Trends

Intel officially announced Thunderbolt 4 at CES 2020. It said Thunderbolt 4 will initially be supported by the upcoming Tiger Lake mobile processors, which are expected to make their debut in 2020 – probably in the second half. It will combine with other technological improvements like native support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.

Laptops with Tiger Lake chips will hit the market in 2020, but it can take several months for them to become commonplace. In 2021, prospective buyers interested in the features of Thunderbolt 4 will have a much wider choice.

performance

In terms of speed, Thunderbolt 4 is unlikely to work faster than Thunderbolt 3.

This is somewhat surprising since speed with a maximum data throughput of 40 Gbit / s was one of the main advantages of Thunderbolt 3. In contrast, USB 3.2 2 × 2, the fastest specification of USB ports at the time of writing, is 20 Gbps. Thunderbolt 4 should improve first. Intel indicated that it would be four times faster than USB, which prompted many to expect a bandwidth of 80 Gbps for Thunderbolt 4.

Intel later clarified that it would be four times faster than USB 3.2 Gen 2, which has a maximum speed of 10 Gbit / s. Thunderbolt 4 should work with a maximum throughput of 40 Gbit / s.

characteristics

Thunderbolt is a standard traffic jam full of functions, from activating external graphics cards to providing Ethernet network access. At CES 2020, Sarah Kane of Intel said Thunderbolt 4 “standardizes PC platform requirements and adds the latest Thunderbolt innovations,” but didn’t go into real details about these new innovations.

With some suggestions that USB 4 should include Thunderbolt 3 features in its standard and make the cables interchangeable, Thunderbolt 4 may be geared more towards USB 4 to make it a mainstream technology. If it doesn’t stand out from the speed, it has to do something very special to keep up with the possible ubiquity of USB-C at USB 4 speeds.

The more details about Tiger Lake come to light, the more we’ll likely learn about what Thunderbolt 4 brings to the table.

