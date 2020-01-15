Thunder has to band together for the derby after Manuka's misery

Ross ended the race with 51 of 27 balls, which was one of the few highlights for the men in Limone.

The Renegades got a huge dose of luck when Ferguson was torn from his crease at the end of the non-striker.

Opener Alex Hales (31 of 25) strapped the ball straight back to the ground when Andrew Fekete’s right fingertips accidentally pushed the ball back onto the stumps.

It was a cruel way for the Thunder Skipper to leave, and he swung his bat in frustration.

The only thing to consider was the decision to give Renegades batsman Sam Harper a six in the final when the ball seemed to land at least a meter inside the perimeter rope.

With determined commitment, Daniel Christian secures a border. Credit: AP

Fortunately, the Howler did not come back to pursue the thunder, the pursuit of which began horribly when Usman Khawaja was finally caught for a duck.

Lightning-fast Nathan McAndrew was at the heart of the game at the start of the game when he dropped opener Marcus Harris and then picked up Shaun Marsh’s crucial wicket, who looked good after his 47 of 34 balls again.

McAndrew then watched Beau Webster hurl him out of the ground – the white ball was last seen as he raced west on Canberra Avenue – before he was good at catching Webster.

Daniel Sams, the man with the golden cap as the leading wicket taker, did not pour out his full four overs, while Liam Bowe, the man who used to wear glasses and was formerly known as “Harry Potter” – he himself presented one Wizard hat from coach Shane Bond when he debuted for the Thunder earlier this summer – finished with 2-23.

The Thunder are on the edge of the top five and after the showdown on Saturday evening with the Sixers on the way to Perth and then to Hobart before again holding the Scorchers.

A decent crowd of 9005 Canberrans appeared to aid the thunder, and even gave it to Will Sutherland, who turned and gave it to the locals when he caught a catch late at night.