Thunberg wipes ridicule on US finance head paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Thunberg, who was selected as the Time’s Person of the Year for 2019, returned this week to the annual summit of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, to address her call to companies, world leaders and others to take action against scientific evidence pressures showing that the temperatures on earth are rising.

She spoke with reporters along with four other young climate activists before they set off on the streets of Davos for the latest weekly ‘Fridays for Future’ campaign she launched.

At the press conference, Thunberg wanted to share the spotlight, procrastinating for her fellow activists: Vanessa Nakate from Uganda, Loukina Tille from Switzerland, Luisa Neubauer from Germany and Isabelle Axelsson from Sweden.

The day before, Mnuchin rejected Thunberg’s suggestion that governments and companies must make drastic cuts in their use of fossil fuels with a curving barb.

“Is she the chief economist? Who is she? I’m confused, “he said. After a short break, he said it was “a joke.” “

“” After she starts studying economics, she can come back to explain that to us, “he concluded.

The corresponding press