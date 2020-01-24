Thunberg opposes ridicule by the US chief of finance

DAVOS – Climate activist Greta Thunberg wiped out criticism and ridicule from US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Friday, saying his comments “of course have no effect” on her and her fellow campaigners.

The 17-year-old Swedish star admitted that such young activists “are constantly criticized”.

“We cannot deal with this kind of thing,” she stressed that her priority was to raise awareness and take action to address global warming concerns.

“The situation is not treated like the crisis.”

Thunberg, who was named Person of the Year in 2019, returned this week to the annual summit of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, to encourage companies, world leaders, and others to take action based on scientific evidence.This shows that temperatures are on rise of the earth.

She spoke to reporters and four other young climate activists before setting off on the streets of Davos for the last weekly Friday for the Future campaign she was launching.

At the press conference, Thunberg tried to share the limelight by turning to her fellow activists: Vanessa Nakate from Uganda, Loukina Tille from Switzerland, Luisa Neubauer from Germany and Isabelle Axelsson from Sweden.

A day earlier, Mnuchin Thunberg’s suggestion that governments and corporations must drastically reduce the use of fossil fuels with a condescending barb.

“Is she the chief economist? Who is she? I’m confused, “he said. Then, after a short pause, he said it was a joke.

“After studying economics, she can come back and explain that to us,” he concluded.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.