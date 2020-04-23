Thugs beat and branded a pregnant girlfriend and forced her to drink from a puddle because she wanted to abort her baby – The Scottish Sun

A thug assaulted his girlfriend who was pregnant five times in a violent campaign after he told her he would abort their child, the court heard.

Jayden Knight, 27, punched and stepped on Sophie Whitby, 25. He once pushed his face in a pool of water and told him to “lick him like a dog”.

Jayden Knight, 27, cruelly attacked his pregnant girlfriend after he found out he wanted to end the pregnancy. Credit: Cavendish Press

He sent his girlfriend to a harassment campaign including punching and trampling on her Credit: Cavendish Press

Jayden’s one father repeatedly beat Sophie after he suggested that he not take care of the child.

During a series of attacks, Knight stepped on Miss Whitby to punch and grip her neck, pouring drinks over her head and forcing her to drink from the floor.

In one incident he posted on Facebook: “Someone will get it today” then appeared at the victim’s house while he was bathing to attack him.

He shouted: “You think you can go by ignoring me?” and continued: “If you don’t come out of the bathroom I’ll drag you out.”

In her victim’s impact statement, Ms. Whitby said, “I always felt like walking on coal, she lowered me and called me by a name that affected my confidence. I finally blamed myself for what she said to me.

“The night after I called the police I woke up in the middle of the night after a nightmare where he ‘came for me’ like he threatened to do it. I did not go home until after I knew he had been arrested and sent back in detention. I was angry and angry. “

At the Manchester Crown Court, Knight admitted the attack caused bodily injury, general assault and actual criminal damage and was jailed for 22 months.

He was also barred from contacting Miss Whitby for five years on condition of a restraining order.

But judge Judge Elizabeth Nicholls told Knight: “You attacked the complainant five times. Fortunately, her injuries were not serious or permanent but, your behavior on each occasion was shameful, condescending, frightening and painful and your attitude towards women was concerning.

“You stepped on him, pulled on his pants, punched and grabbed his neck, poured drinks on his head and forced him to drink from the floor. You banged him on objects in the kitchen be it the floor, the work surface or the door. your children, expose them to worries caused by domestic violence.

“You have to overcome the problem and you have to deal with it in custody. You can’t let your child be another victim.”

3

The villain also forced him to drink from a pool of water.